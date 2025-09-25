Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.