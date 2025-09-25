Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

