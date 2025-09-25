Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

