Clarus Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $443.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

