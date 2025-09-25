SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,716,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $343.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

