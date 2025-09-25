Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

