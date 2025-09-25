First City Capital Management Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

