Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 150,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.