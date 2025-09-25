Retireful LLC Invests $467,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 686,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 555.9% during the second quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 70,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,985,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.