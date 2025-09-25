Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $282,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.