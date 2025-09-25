Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 24,572 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.