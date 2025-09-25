Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 24,572 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Airlines Are Taking Off, With More Gains Left to Price In
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.