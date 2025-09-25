McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.64 and its 200 day moving average is $550.70. The stock has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

