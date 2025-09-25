BigSur Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

