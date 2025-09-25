Newton One Investments LLC Invests $47,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

