BostonPremier Wealth LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

BostonPremier Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 11.1% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $596.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.78. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

