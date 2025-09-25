Level Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.36 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

