DKM Wealth Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $408,082,000. Crcm LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

