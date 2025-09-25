Tassel Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS EFG opened at $113.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

