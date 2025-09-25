Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

