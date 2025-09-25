iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Lowered by DKM Wealth Management Inc.

DKM Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 55,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 352,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.