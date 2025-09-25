Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

