Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

