Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $326.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

