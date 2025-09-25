Global Wealth Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Global Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.6% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

