North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after buying an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

