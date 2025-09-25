North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

