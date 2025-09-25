Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2025

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after acquiring an additional 229,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.