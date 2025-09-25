Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

