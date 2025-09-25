TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,932,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

