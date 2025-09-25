Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

