Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.03. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

