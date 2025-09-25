Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

KO stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

