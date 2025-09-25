Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

