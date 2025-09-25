Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

