Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 18,618 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 103,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

