Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,780 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 727,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.