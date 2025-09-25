iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $204.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

