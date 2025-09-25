Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $128.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.