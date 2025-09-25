Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NOC

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.87 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

NYSE:NOC opened at $586.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $600.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,457,274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

