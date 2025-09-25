Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

