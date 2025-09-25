Surience Private Wealth LLC Invests $12.66 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,167,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 37.6%

ITA opened at $203.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

