Sylvest Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE C opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

