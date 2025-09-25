Newton One Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 107,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

