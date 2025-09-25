Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

