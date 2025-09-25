Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

