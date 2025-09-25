AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Decreased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $220.11 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

