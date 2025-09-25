Plancorp LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $739.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $701.73 and a 200-day moving average of $626.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

