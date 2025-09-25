Moneywise Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Moneywise Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

