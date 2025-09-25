TigerOak Management L.L.C. Has $1.25 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

TigerOak Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

