Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

